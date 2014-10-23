CLOSE
Exclusives
Home

How Far Will Drake & Kevin Hart’s Beef Go? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

2 reads
Leave a comment

drakekev

It’s all in fun now, but Drake and Kevin Hart‘s not so real beef, could turn into a real one. Listen to this edition of the Hip Hop Spot to hear Headkrack go through the shots the rapper and comedian took at each other on social media!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Why K. Michelle Wants To End Her Beef With Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Chris Brown Speaks On Drake Beef [VIDEO]

RELATED: 90’s R&Beef: Dru Hill’s Sisqo & Kyle From Jagged Edge Fight! [VIDEO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

How Far Will Drake & Kevin Hart’s Beef Go? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

beef , Drake , drake kevin hart beef , HEADKRACK , Hip-Hop Spot , Kevin Hart , social media beefs

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Entrepreneur Creates Coloring Book Series To Empower Black…
 47 mins ago
02.10.19
Not Cool: 10 Brands & Companies Accused Of…
 1 day ago
02.09.19
Marsai Martin’s Production Company Inks First-Look Deal With…
 1 day ago
02.09.19
Judge Inspires At-Risk Camden Teen To Become A…
 1 day ago
02.09.19
#BlackExcellence: Lt. Andrea Lewis Becomes Georgia Air National…
 1 day ago
02.09.19
Chucky’s Back! Watch The Trailer For The New…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
The Rewind: ‘Glass’ Comes With A ‘Trigger Warning’
 2 days ago
02.08.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 3 days ago
02.07.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close