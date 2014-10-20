Nick Cannon Shares His Thoughts About Remarrying [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 10.20.14
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Nick Cannon is going through a very public divorce with his wife, Mariah Carey. Although the wounds are still fresh, he’s already been rumored to be dating a few women. He talks to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about his thoughts on remarrying.

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Listen to the audio player to hear what he said, and how he responded to rumors about him and Amber Rose dating in exclusive interview! 

Get more celebrity interviews here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: How We Knew Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon’s Marriage Wouldn’t Last [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon’s Split Brought Gary With Da Tea To Tears [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: The Reason Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Marriage Is In Trouble [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Nick Cannon Shares His Thoughts About Remarrying [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

mariah carey , nick cannon , Nick Cannon dating , Nick Cannon Mariah Carey , Nick Cannon remarrying

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Swae Lee’s Boo Tried To Come For Ming…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
7 items
Ready to Rum-ble: We Dare You to Try…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close