Nick Cannon is going through a very public divorce with his wife, Mariah Carey. Although the wounds are still fresh, he’s already been rumored to be dating a few women. He talks to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about his thoughts on remarrying.

Listen to the audio player to hear what he said, and how he responded to rumors about him and Amber Rose dating in exclusive interview!

Nick Cannon Shares His Thoughts About Remarrying [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com