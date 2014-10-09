Alabama Pastor Confesses He Has AIDS And Slept With Church Members

Former Montgomery, Ala., pastor, Juan Demetrius McFarland, who had led his church for 23 years, walked up to the pulpit and told his congregation that he has full-blown AIDS and that he had slept with church members who never knew his health status.

“He confessed to the entire membership and then to the city of Montgomery, because as soon as he got done confessing, it went all over Montgomery anyway,” Deacon Nathan Williams Jr. told WSFA 12 News . “So it’s nothing we [are] making up. It’s coming out of his mouth.”

According to the news station, McFarland’s announcement has continued to shake the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church to its foundation. Church members told the news station that they were stunned to learn, from McFarland’s admission, that he found out he was HIV-positive in 2003 and has had AIDS since 2008. But that wasn’t all. According to the news station, McFarland also acknowledged that he had used drugs and misused church funds.

According to WSFA, “McFarland was removed as church pastor on Oct. 5.”