NewsOne Minute: Daddy-Daughter Dance Off Goes Viral [Watch]

An impressive father and daughter dancing duo are the latest viral video stars to hit the web this week as they showed off their dance skills in one heart-warming performance. Dancing to Ariana Grande‘s hit song “Problem,” a father and his budding choreographer learned some moves and uploaded their home video to the web for the world to see. Read more.

Crime Writer Creates A Hero For Her Beloved, Much-Maligned South LA

Rachel Howzell Hall spoke with NPR’s Code Switch team about her new novel “Land of Shadows.” It’s her fourth novel and is set in her hometown of Los Angeles, where black female homicide detective Elouise “Lou” Norton tries to solve the homicide case of 17-year-old Monique Dowler in a rapidly gentrifying part of town. Read more.

Obama’s Already Emotional Over Malia Leaving For College — Two Years From Now

President Barack Obama is practically weepy at the thought of his daughter Malia going off to college, a milestone many months away that is already on his mind. Malia barely reached up to her father’s shoulders when they moved to the White House nearly six years ago with her mother, little sister and grandmother. At 16, she stands nearly as tall as her 6-foot-1 dad and is visiting college campuses in preparation for that bittersweet day in the fall of 2016 when she trades her White House bedroom for a dorm. Read more.

Walter Mosley Adapting ‘Devil in a Blue Dress’ for Broadway w/ Branford Marsalis Scoring

New York Post’s Page Six is reporting that, during an event at the Edward Tyler Nahem gallery in New York City a couple of days ago, where/when Walter Mosley read from his latest novel “Debbie Doesn’t Do It Anymore,” the author revealed that he is currently adapting his novel “Devil in a Blue Dress” for Broadway – a production that he also said would be scored by jazz master and composer Branford Marsalis. Read more.

Texas Man Who Overpaid Child Support Is Released From Prison

Clifford Hall, the Texas man who went to jail even after overpaying child support debt that was caused by a clerical error, has been released from prison, his lawyer, Tyesha Elam, confirmed to The Root. Hall was released on July 2 after an associate judge suspended the sentence during a routine jail review hearing. He had been held in contempt for late payments. Read more.

Fertility Clinic Tells Woman She Can’t Use Sperm Donor From Another Race

A 38-year-old woman undergoing in vitro fertilization at a reproductive center in Alberta, Canada, was told she could use sperm only from donors who share her race. The lab’s decision is part of a policy that has been in place for decades and has recently prompted backlash online.

The Regional Fertility Program in the city of Calgary says it does not permit patients to use sperm or egg donors from any race other than their partner’s or their own. Dr. Calvin Greene, administrative director at the clinic, told The Calgary Herald that the policy has been around since the 1980s and was created with the belief that “a child of an ethnic background should have the ability to be able to identify with their ethnic roots.” Read more.

