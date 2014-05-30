CLOSE
Jay Z Ends Relationship With Longtime Business Partner

With an upcoming tour co-headlining his superstar wife Beyonce, and his Made In America Festival expanding to L.A. this year, business is pretty good for Jay Z. But that hasn’t stopped the MCEO from making some moves on his team. According to The NY Dailynews, Hov has split from his longtime partner and confidant John Meneilly.

The former Provident Financial executive is largely credited with navigating the rise of the Rocawear clothing line, which Jay Z sold off for $200 million in 2007 while maintaining marketing and licensing rights. Meneilly is also credited as one of the architects behind Jay Z’s huge deal with Samsung last year, which instantly moved a million copies of the rapper’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail.” Meneilly was also a chief player at Roc Nation, which has grown from a record label to a talent management group that reps Yankee CC Sabathia and former Bronx Bomber Robinson Cano.

Sources close to the situation say word of the split began to spread about Memorial Day weekend. Jay Z is no stranger to separation having parted way with his original Roc-A-Fella founders Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke in 2004.

