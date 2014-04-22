CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Dumb Ass News: Man Throws Easter Eggs At Girlfriend During Domestic Dispute [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  

Easter egg hunt

In this edition of Dumb Ass News, Rickey Smiley reports a man allegedly threw Easter eggs at his girlfriend during a domestic dispute. Listen to the audio player to hear how the altercation began after what was supposed to be a nice evening of egg decorating!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

