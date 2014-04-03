CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
50 Cent On Why His Past Relationships With Ciara & Vivica A. Fox Didn’t Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

74 reads
50 Cent: "Kelly Rowland Is The Most Underrated Female Soloist In The Game" (thumbnail)

50 Cent has been in a few public relationships with celebrities like CiaraVivica A. Fox, and Chelsea Handler. Listen to this exclusive interview  onThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to hear 50 Cent explain why each relationship didn’t didn’t work and if they remained friends or not. In addition, hear 50 Cent discuss why he has so much beef in the industry, and what really happened between him and his son.

Get more interviews right here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

50 Cent On Why His Past Relationships With Ciara & Vivica A. Fox Didn't Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

50 cent , 50 Cent Animal Ambition , 50 Cent beef , 50 Cent Ciara , 50 cent dating , 50 Cent son , 50 Cent Vivica A. Fox

photos
