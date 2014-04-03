50 Cent has been in a few public relationships with celebrities like Ciara, Vivica A. Fox, and Chelsea Handler. Listen to this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to hear 50 Cent explain why each relationship didn’t didn’t work and if they remained friends or not. In addition, hear 50 Cent discuss why he has so much beef in the industry, and what really happened between him and his son.

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get more interviews right here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: 50 Cent Explains Why Jimmy Iovine Doesn’t Like Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: 50 Cent Says Interscope Was Becoming “Beats By Dre Records” [VIDEO]

RELATED: 50 Cent Disrespects Diddy, Rick Ross And Steve Stoute On Instagram [VIDEO]

RELATED: 50 Cent Disowns His 16-Year-Old Son During Text Message Rant

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

50 Cent On Why His Past Relationships With Ciara & Vivica A. Fox Didn’t Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com