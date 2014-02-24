CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Gary With Da Tea Still Doesn’t Know His Black History! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea 2013

Another caller challenges Gary With Da Tea on Black history for a chance to win $1,000. Listen to the audio player to hear Gary continue to answer questions incorrectly!

RELATED: Caller Challenges Gary With Da Tea On Black History! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Black History Month Is Celebrated In February [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Republicans Are Celebrating Black History Month [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Gary With Da Tea Still Doesn’t Know His Black History! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Black History , Black History Month , Black History quiz , Gary with Da Tea , gary with da tea black history

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mike WiLL Made-It
Mike WiLL Continues to “Kill ‘Em With Success”…
 22 hours ago
02.12.19
Jessica Rothe Wants To Live In The Da…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
21 Savage Released On Bond Pending ICE Deportation…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
Glacial Guwop: 10 Times Gucci Mane’s Dancing Diamonds…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Found Guilty…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
Lion King Actress Syndee Winter Says Nala Been…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Cyn Santana Ruins Juju’s Girls Trip…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Cardi B Deactivates Her Instagram After Grammy Win…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio
J. Cole Talks Grammys, Winners and What the…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
Dame Dash Apologizes To Jay-Z: “I Wasn’t Myself…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
Rappers Who Won Their First Grammys In 2019
 2 days ago
02.11.19
Cardi B Makes History With Her Best Rap…
 3 days ago
02.10.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Makes A Surprising Gesture Toward…
 3 days ago
02.10.19
2019 Grammy Awards Winners List
 3 days ago
02.10.19
Travis Scott Performs “Stop Trying To Be God”…
 3 days ago
02.10.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close