CLOSE
Exclusives
Home

What Was Missing From Bruno Mars’ Super Bowl Performance? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bruno Mars had an amazing Super Bowl halftime performance last night, but was something missing? Listen to HeadKracks Hip-Hop Spot in the audio player to find out what would’ve took his performance over the top!

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Bruno Mars And Red Hot Chili Peppers Do It Big For Super Bowl Halftime Show [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Bruno Mars Will Not Get A Check For His Super Bowl Halftime Performance

RELATED: Has Bruno Mars Invited B.o.B To Perform At The Super Bowl? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

What Was Missing From Bruno Mars’ Super Bowl Performance? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Bruno Mars , Bruno Mars female , bruno mars super bowl , HEADKRACK , Hip-Hop Spot

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 13 hours ago
07.23.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 17 hours ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 17 hours ago
07.23.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close