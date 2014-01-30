CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Why Women Go To Jail In Child Support Cases [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bobby Edmonds is one of the best family court attorneys out there and she’s dropping knowledge on everything you need to know about child support on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” It’s not always the man who is at fault in these type of situations. Listen to the audio player to hear why women go to jail in child support cases, too.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Is This How Ludacris Was Able To Keep His Child Support Payments So Low? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Dad Overpays Outstanding Child Support And Still Winds Up In Jail

RELATED: DMX Settles $1 Million Child Support Case

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Women Go To Jail In Child Support Cases [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Bobby Edmonds , child support , women jail child support

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 13 hours ago
07.23.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 17 hours ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 17 hours ago
07.23.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close