Prayers are being sent up by request of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star Apollo Nida‘s grandmother. Reportedly they are trying to send him back to jail. Listen to Bernice Jenkins in today’s Church Announcements to hear the details of why Apollo is in this mess in the first place!
Get the latest announcements from Bernice here and don’t forget to listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”
RELATED: Kenya Moore Speaks About Apollo Nida’s Arrest
RELATED: Apollo Nida From “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Arrested
RELATED: “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Phaedra Parks Shady Past Exposed
Photos: Wendy Williams grades ‘RHOA’ cast
Photos: Wendy Williams grades ‘RHOA’ cast
1. Kandi Burruss: C
Source:
1 of 5
2. Porsha Stewart: C*
Source:
2 of 5
3. NeNe Leakes: B-
Source:
3 of 5
4. Cynthia Bailey: B+
Source:
4 of 5
5. Kenya Moore: A
Source:
5 of 5
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Church Announcements: Prayer Request For RHOA’s Apollo Nida [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com