Prayers are being sent up by request of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star Apollo Nida‘s grandmother. Reportedly they are trying to send him back to jail. Listen to Bernice Jenkins in today’s Church Announcements to hear the details of why Apollo is in this mess in the first place!

Church Announcements: Prayer Request For RHOA’s Apollo Nida [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com