Is Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Porsha Williams In Money Trouble?

According to TMZ Porsha Williams of ”Real Housewives of Atlanta” has a lot more going on than the divorce that they keep discussing on the show.

Porsha has been getting chastised this season for living above her means. Pretty much every housewife on the show has been on her back about living in a house that was far bigger than what she needed as a single woman with no kids.

But now it is being said that Porsha had a high-rise condo complex in Atlanta and that she’s fallen behind on her homeowner’s dues and owes $17,959.

So the homeowner’s association has filed legal docs requesting that her bank account be frozen and the money that goes in gets diverted to pay her homeowner’s bills.

Porsha is reportedly getting $5,000.00 per month in spousal support from Kordell Stewart. We’re not sure how much she is making at RHOA but we’re sure it’s enough to take care of this situation. So there must be a part of this story that is not being discussed.

TMZ says they have been told that Porsha is living with her mom right now. We notice that this big, glorious house in NeNe’s neighborhood that they keep talking about on the show no longer seems to be in play. Unless she moved her mother into the house with her.

We don’t know what’s going on but we’ll say this much for sure….Divorce is hard…for anyone period. Going through all sorts of change in the public eye can’t be easy and we’re pretty sure there is a lot more to this story than what is being reported right now. We sure hope everything is okay with Porsha. Because despite what anyone has to say about her she seems by all accounts to be a nice lady. This sort of thing happens to a lot of people…the difference is they get to go through it privately.

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Is Love & Hip Hop’s Amina Buddafly Really Pregnant?

WTF: 23-Year-Old Mom’s Children Die Because She Left Them Where To Do What?

Oh No She Didn’t: Madonna Drops N-Bomb On Instagram

Wendy Williams Breaks Down In Tears And Reads Madonna Simultaneously [VIDEO]

Former NFL Star Darren Sharper Arrested On 2 Separate Rape Charges

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Is Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Porsha Williams In Money Trouble? was originally published on theurbandaily.com