The 2014 X Games, the yearly affair that features extreme sporting events including Moto X, BMX and skateboarding announced today that Kanye West will be one of the headliners for the X Music portion of the festival in Austin. It will take place at the Austin360 Amphitheatre June 5 -8.

Other performances include Mac Miller and Bad Religion. Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday at 12pm CT.

