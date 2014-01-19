CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Ying Yang Twin Arrested For “Family Violence”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ying Yang Twins On The Red Carpet

According to TMZ, Deongelo Holmes one of the members of the rap group the Ying Yang Twins was allegedly arrested in Georgia after Holmes’ wife claimed that he punched her in the head.

Prosecutors accuse Holmes of slugging his wife Porsche Holmes in the head hard enough to leave a huge bump over her left eye in November.

As a result Holmes has been charged with “family violence” and two counts of simple battery. Deongelo was released on bond and must stay away from his wife.

So far no statements have been given on Holmes behalf.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Is Love & Hip Hop’s Amina Buddafly Really Pregnant?

WTF: 23-Year-Old Mom’s Children Die Because She Left Them Where To Do What?

Oh No She Didn’t: Madonna Drops N-Bomb On Instagram

WTF: A Teacher Locked A 5-Year-Old Girl In The Closet Then Did What? [VIDEO]

“Orange Is The New Black” Star Awakens From Coma

WTF: Chicago Rapper “Young QC” Arrested For Doing WHAT To His Mother?

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews! 

Ying Yang Twin Arrested For “Family Violence” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Family Violence , Jail , Ying Yang Twin

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mike WiLL Made-It
Mike WiLL Continues to “Kill ‘Em With Success”…
 22 hours ago
02.12.19
Jessica Rothe Wants To Live In The Da…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
21 Savage Released On Bond Pending ICE Deportation…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
Glacial Guwop: 10 Times Gucci Mane’s Dancing Diamonds…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Found Guilty…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
Lion King Actress Syndee Winter Says Nala Been…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Cyn Santana Ruins Juju’s Girls Trip…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Cardi B Deactivates Her Instagram After Grammy Win…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio
J. Cole Talks Grammys, Winners and What the…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
Dame Dash Apologizes To Jay-Z: “I Wasn’t Myself…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
Rappers Who Won Their First Grammys In 2019
 2 days ago
02.11.19
Cardi B Makes History With Her Best Rap…
 3 days ago
02.10.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Makes A Surprising Gesture Toward…
 3 days ago
02.10.19
2019 Grammy Awards Winners List
 3 days ago
02.10.19
Travis Scott Performs “Stop Trying To Be God”…
 3 days ago
02.10.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close