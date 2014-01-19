According to TMZ, Deongelo Holmes one of the members of the rap group the Ying Yang Twins was allegedly arrested in Georgia after Holmes’ wife claimed that he punched her in the head.

Prosecutors accuse Holmes of slugging his wife Porsche Holmes in the head hard enough to leave a huge bump over her left eye in November.

As a result Holmes has been charged with “family violence” and two counts of simple battery. Deongelo was released on bond and must stay away from his wife.

So far no statements have been given on Holmes behalf.

Ying Yang Twin Arrested For “Family Violence” was originally published on theurbandaily.com