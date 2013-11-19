Drake’s Got A New Famous Crush

We know Drake and Riri spent lots of time together last week during the Texas leg of his tour having dinner in Dallas and throwing bandz in the air at a Houston strip club, but it seems it’s time for Drake to move on to the next chapter in his life. According to Necole Bitchie.com, Drake may now be charming Lenny Kravitz’ daughter Zoë.

The two were spotted having a nice dinner the other night where wine was freely flowing and laughter was the main course. After the dinner, the two left the restaurant together. She’s also been photographed hanging out on Drizzy’s tour bus this past weekend as seen is the photo above.

We know he’s been into her for a minute, tweeting in 2011:

Zoe Kravitz on Californication…my two favorite things in the world. But she’s not a thing…she’s everything.

Why not Zoë? She’s beautiful and he’s young, single and rich! Do yo thang Drake, and be listening out for references to the beautiful Zoë embedded in his future music!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: