Miley ‘Did Kim Well’ For Halloween

Celebrities dressing like other celebrities was the thing this Halloween. Drake dressed like Kanye and Miley dressed like Lil Kim.

Miley rocked Kim’s infamous outfit from the 1999 MTV’s Video Music Awards when Queen Bee rocked the purple dress with her breast exposed.

What does Kim think of this? She loved it…tweeting she is “looking GORGEOUS!” She continued her praise telling E! Online “She did me very well …,” and that Kim only wished that she was there to squeeze her boob like Diana did hers.

What do you think of Miley’s Halloween choice? At least she wasn’t naked licking hammers!

photos
