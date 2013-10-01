Chris Brown has had tons of hits since 2005, but there are even more unreleased tracks that never made the albums that are just as good. Take a look at 10 of his unreleased tracks.

Chris Brown: The Unreleased Songs 9 photos Launch gallery Chris Brown: The Unreleased Songs 1. "Fools With You" Source: 1 of 9 2. “Thinking Out Loud” Source: 2 of 9 3. "Diagnosed With Love" Source: 3 of 9 4. "Sweat" Source: 4 of 9 5. "Hallow" Source: 5 of 9 6. "Fatal Attraction" Source: 6 of 9 7. "I Needed You" Source: 7 of 9 8. "M.I.A." Source: 8 of 9 9. "Love Rocket" Source: 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Chris Brown: The Unreleased Songs Chris Brown: The Unreleased Songs Chris Brown has had tons of hits since 2005, but there are even more unreleased tracks that never made the albums that are just as good. Take a look at 10 of his unreleased tracks.

Chris Brown: The Unreleased Songs was originally published on theurbandaily.com