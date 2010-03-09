VIDEO: Gabourey On Gerard Butler: "I'd Hit That"

Gabourey Sidibe didn’t get to take Justin Timberlake to the Oscars, but she did enjoy a red carpet encounter with another of her Hollywood crushes, Gerard Butler.

Gabby told Access Hollywood that she met Gerard for the first time Saturday night but botched things up when she stepped on his foot. The “Precious” star got a second chance on Sunday when she saw him on the red carpet.

“He’s kinda sexy,” Gabby told Billy Bush. “I’d hit that.”

Then Gerard entered the frame and Billy asked Gabby to repeat herself.

“I kinda said, ‘I’d hit that.’ I’m not ashamed,” she said as Gerard looked on, pleasantly surprised. “I’d hit that. I’m sorry.”

“I’m here, I’m available,” Gerard said. “Let’s go!”

“Let’s grab a bottle of champagne and see where the night goes,” said Gabby.

