Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Rickey Smiley Show: Rickey Gets Roasted [VIDEO]

If you are missing the funnies from “The Rickey Smiley Show” on TVOne, check out this episode when Rickey gets cold feet about attending a roast! Things get worse when all the attention goes toward Maurice. Skinny & in his underwear, Rickey commands attention one way or another!

Get What You Missed From “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Right Here!

Click below to watch the full episode and make sure you tune in to the “The Rickey Smiley Show” Friday’s at 9pm EST on TVOne!

The Rickey Smiley Show: Rickey Gets Roasted [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

