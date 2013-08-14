K. Michelle V.S.O.P. Remix Feat. Young Jeezy [Music]

K. Michelle just released her album yesterday (Aug 13) “Rebellious Soul,” and that is where you’ll find her smash hit “V.S.O.P.” Well now the new songstress has released an official remix of that song Featuring Young Jeezy.

She’ll be performing this song of course live onstage at the Hip Hop 4 HIV concert going down August 25th at the Ft. Worth Convention Center along with Bun B, Scarface and more! It’s a free concert, but you have to have a ticket to get in. Click to find out how to get your hands on a ticket to the hottest concert of the summer, and check out the Jeezy remix below.

Warning: Explicit Lyrics

https://ronethebeatdfw.files.wordpress.com/2013/08/k-michelle-vsop-remix.mp3

