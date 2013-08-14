CLOSE
Momma Dee Gets Wasted & Calls Erica A Wildabeast [VIDEO]

Just when you thought everything was civil between Momma Dee and Lil Scrappy‘s babymother Erica, Momma Dee reminds you that she is the queen of this castle.

Check out the video to see Momma Dee get raunchy and ratchet before calling Erica and her mother out.

Momma Dee Gets Wasted & Calls Erica A Wildabeast [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

