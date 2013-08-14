Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Just when you thought everything was civil between Momma Dee and Lil Scrappy‘s babymother Erica, Momma Dee reminds you that she is the queen of this castle.

Check out the video to see Momma Dee get raunchy and ratchet before calling Erica and her mother out.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Frank Ocean’s Cousin Takes Chris Brown To Court After January Brawl

No Malice And Pusha T Team Up To ‘Shame The Devil’ [New Music

Meek Mill Releases Video For ‘Levels’ & Tribute Song For Lil Snupe

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Momma Dee Gets Wasted & Calls Erica A Wildabeast [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: