The Thirst: Adrienne Bailon Bought Her Ex-Boyfriend A Car

We’ve all done stupid things for our “boo,” but buying them a car? Only Adrienne Bailon did that…

Necole Bitchie has the scoop: Yesterday, The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon decided to share yet another regret she has involving a past relationship. She told the ladies, “Yes, I bought a man a car. He’s still riding around in it and I don’t even have a license. We were together for almost 10 years though…And I was dumb. Young and dumb. And I went back to the Lower East Side and we still go to the same church and I’ve seen him in the car.”

When asked what he bought her in return, she responded, “Absolutely nothing! I be loving too hard. I got to slow down on the love.”

The Thirst: Adrienne Bailon Bought Her Ex-Boyfriend A Car was originally published on ZonaDeSabor.com

