Juicy J Reveals “Trippy” Album Cover & Tracklist

The time has finally arrived for the Rap King of Ratchet, Juicy J, to unveil the cover and tracklist for his upcoming debut solo album “Stay Trippy.” The album artwork fits right into the theme of the project’s title. The photo finds Juicy J clad in a suit covered in various neon-colored powders. to add to the confusion is a nude model holding on to Juicy j’s leg as he looks triumphant.

slated to drop August 27th, the album features collaborations with Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, Wale, 2 Chainz, and Justin Timberlake and more. While the standard edition boasts 16 songs, the Best Buy deluxe edition features three bonus tracks with Wiz Khalifa, Trina, and The Weeknd.

Check out the tracklist below.

Stay Trippy Tracklisting

1. “Stop It”

2. “Smokin’ Rollin’” feat. Pimp C

3. “No Heart No Love” feat. Project pat

4. “So Much Money”

5. “Bounce It” feat. Trey Songz and Wale

6. “Wax”

7. “Gun Plus a Mask” feat. Yelawolf

8. “Smoke a Ni**a” feat. Wiz Khalifa

9. “Show Out” feat. Big Sean and Young Jeezy

10. “The Woods” feat. Justin Timberlake

11. “Money A Do It”

12. “Talkin’ About” feat. Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa

13. “All I Blow Is Loud”

14. “Bandz a Make Her Dance” feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz

15. “Scholarship” feat. A$AP Rocky

16. “If I Ain’t”

Best Buy Deluxe Edition

17. “One Thousand” feat. Wiz Khalifa

18. “Having Sex” feat. Trina and 2 Chainz

19. “One of Those Nights” feat. The Weeknd

