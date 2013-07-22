CLOSE
Music
Home

Juicy J Reveals “Trippy” Album Cover & Tracklist

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

The time has finally arrived for the Rap King of Ratchet, Juicy J, to unveil the cover and tracklist for his upcoming debut solo album “Stay Trippy.” The album artwork fits right into the theme of the project’s title. The photo finds Juicy J clad in a suit covered in various neon-colored powders. to add to the confusion is a nude model holding on to Juicy j’s leg as he looks triumphant.

slated to drop August 27th, the album features collaborations with Chris BrownWiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, Wale, 2 Chainz, and Justin Timberlake and more. While the standard edition boasts 16 songs, the Best Buy deluxe edition features three bonus tracks with Wiz Khalifa, Trina, and The Weeknd.

Check out the tracklist below.

 

Stay Trippy Tracklisting

1. “Stop It”

2. “Smokin’ Rollin’” feat. Pimp C

3. “No Heart No Love” feat. Project pat

4. “So Much Money”

5. “Bounce It” feat. Trey Songz and Wale

6. “Wax”

7. “Gun Plus a Mask” feat. Yelawolf

8. “Smoke a Ni**a” feat. Wiz Khalifa

9. “Show Out” feat. Big Sean and Young Jeezy

10. “The Woods” feat. Justin Timberlake

11. “Money A Do It”

12. “Talkin’ About” feat. Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa

13. “All I Blow Is Loud”

14. “Bandz a Make Her Dance” feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz

15. “Scholarship” feat. A$AP Rocky

16. “If I Ain’t”

Best Buy Deluxe Edition

17. “One Thousand” feat. Wiz Khalifa

18. “Having Sex” feat. Trina and 2 Chainz

19. “One of Those Nights” feat. The Weeknd

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Chris Brown Talks Sex Life On New Single With Nicki Minaj

9 Signs That You May Listen To Too Much Rap Music

Kelly Rowland Bares All In ‘Dirty Laundry’ Video [VIDEO]

 

Juicy J Reveals “Trippy” Album Cover & Tracklist was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Albums , Juicy J , music , tracklist

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 10 hours ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
10 items
Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni’s Intense Standoff Raises…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Exclusive: Dorion Renaud Talks Transition From Reality TV,…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
#BlackExcellence: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
S3nsi Molly and Lil Brooke pulled up! Check…
 4 days ago
07.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close