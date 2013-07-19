Dallas Cowboys Josh Brent Retiring

According to WFAA:

The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday afternoon that Josh Brent will retire from football.

In late December, Brent was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of his teammate and friend Jerry Brown Jr.

“I am at a point where my main focus is all about getting the priorities in my life in order,” Brent said in the statement. “Those priorities are more important than football.”

When asked about Brent’s retirement Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the move was something the player needed to do as he faces trial.