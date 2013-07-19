CLOSE
DFW
HomeDFW

Dallas Cowboys Josh Brent Retiring

0 reads
Leave a comment

According to WFAA:

The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday afternoon that Josh Brent will retire from football.

In late December, Brent was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of his teammate and friend Jerry Brown Jr.

“I am at a point where my main focus is all about getting the priorities in my life in order,” Brent said in the statement. “Those priorities are more important than football.”

When asked about Brent’s retirement Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the move was something the player needed to do as he faces trial.

979 The Beat , @JKruzonair , Dallas , DALLAS COWBOYS , DFW , JKRUZ , Josh Brent

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 11 hours ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
10 items
Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni’s Intense Standoff Raises…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Exclusive: Dorion Renaud Talks Transition From Reality TV,…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
#BlackExcellence: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
S3nsi Molly and Lil Brooke pulled up! Check…
 4 days ago
07.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close