Ivy League Professor Reacts To Trayvon Case Calling God ‘Racist’

We all expected for people to be confused and hurt about the verdict of the Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman case but UPenn’s professor, Anthea Butler takes the cake for her overzealous reaction.

The Ivy League professor took to ReligionDispatches.org to express her views as to why she is not surprised of the verdict. If you thought it was because she was impressed with Zimmerman’s attorney, you’re very wrong.

Butler compared the not guilty verdict to a book read while in seminary, “Is God a White Racist?” She then went out to agree with the book and defend her reasons as to why she believes God is a racist. Butler also stresses the fact that Zimmerman stated it was “God’s will” for him to kill Trayvon in her blog post.

“God ain’t good all of the time. In fact, sometimes, God is not for us. As a black woman in a nation that has taken too many pains to remind me that I am not a white man, and am not capable of taking care of my reproductive rights, or my voting rights, I know that this American god ain’t my god. As a matter of fact, I think he’s a white racist god with a problem. More importantly, he is carrying a gun and stalking young black men.” -Anthea Butler

Butler has not yet responded to requests for comments and neither have officials at the University of Pennsylvania. She is an associate professor at UPenn’s Department of Religious Studies, a regular contributor the ReligionDispatches.org and author of “Women in the Church of God in Christ, Making a Sanctified World.”

To check out Butler’s reaction to this case, click here.

Do you agree with Butler’s reaction to the case? Let us know how you feel about the connection of media and religion to the not guilty verdict.

