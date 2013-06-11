Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Brooklyn rapper Lil Kim caused a stir on Twitter when she tweeted a picture of herself in a neck brace. Come to find out, the neck brace is a result of the Queen Bee getting into a minor car accident.

Kimmy Blanco was involved in a minor collision that caused her to suffer from whiplash. Although the photos make it seem like Lil Kim is in massive amounts of pain, the photos make the injury look worse than what it seems. Kim is in high spirits and even tweeted fans explaining the neck brace, “Hi My Luvs. I’m ok minor car accident that left me w/ whip Lash now I’m stuck wearing this stupid brace 4 a week and a half but I’ll be fine.”

Lil Kim also thanked her fans for their “prayers and support.” She concluded the Twitter update with, “I Luv u all God is Great!”

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

DJ Quik’s Daughter Charged With The Murder Of Her Child

Fact Of The Day: Earth, Wind & Fire’s Original Name Was…

Jersey’s Kazzie Is Ready To “Get It” [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Kim Involved In Car Accident was originally published on theurbandaily.com