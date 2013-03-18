Michelle Williams “What Do I Need To Do To Prove To People I’m Saved?” [Exclusive Interview]

Michelle Williams stopped by the Lonnie Hunter Show to talk about her role in the world renowned play FELA, and her upcoming Gospel album which is set to drop sometime this year. Michelle talked about her roots in the church and how she always knew she would return to Gospel music. She also expressed her frustration with people no respecting the fact that she is a saved women, because of her roots in the singing group Destiny’s Child.

