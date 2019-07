According to TMZ:

The jet ski operator who allegedly ran over Usher’s stepson in a Georgia lake last summer — killing the 11-year-old boy — was arrested this morning … TMZ has learned. Jeffrey Simon Hubbard was indicted on Thursday by a Grand Jury in Hall County, Georgia. The District Attorney tells TMZ Hubbard was indicted for Homicide by Vessel, Serious Injury by Vessel, as well as Reckless Operation of a Vessel.