Veda's Hot Mess
Veda Loca’s Hot Mess…Does Michael Jordan Have a Secret Son?

Jordan is in the news again… no not for a new pair of kicks but for a secret son surfacing?!

A woman named Pamela Smith Claimed in her paternity suit that she was impregnated by M.J. back in 95′ and had now 16 year old son Grant Pierce Jay Jordan Reynolds aka Taj Jordan.

She is now suing the basketball legend saying she would  be willing to do a paternity test to prove that Michael is the father. She also wants full custody, child support, and for him to pay all of Taj’s medical expenses.

To top things off, Taj is actually an aspiring rapper. Take a look at this video below and see if you think his “father’s” talent might have rubbed off on him a little bit.
