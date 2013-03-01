CLOSE
Papal Conclave 2013 Watch: What is Sede Vacante

He sent out one final tweet:

“Thank you for your love and support. May you always experience the joy that comes from putting Christ at the centre of your lives.”

Benedict XVI was the first pope to use Twitter to communicate with his flock (though, of course, he’s the only one to hold the pontiff position since Twitter’s founding), and he urged Catholics to use Twitter to spread the “Good News.” The account  which hadn 1.6 million followers was deleted.

The Twitter account’s name now is titled “Sede Vacante,” which is the name of the period when the papacy is vacant.

Bells chimed, and applause from the gathered thousands filled the air, as he climbed into a car for transport to a helicopter that took him to the summer papal residence.

Roman Catholic cardinals will next week take the first step toward setting a date for a conclave that will elect a new pope, Vatican officials confirmed Friday. The cardinals will begin informal discussions of church issues, known as “general congregations,” at 9:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET) on Monday, a Vatican press spokesman said.

