Uh Oh! AP.9 Isn’t Done Spilling The Tea!

AllHipHop.com’s IllSeed is reporting that apparently AP.9 really does have nude pictures of Coco T in his possession. What’s worse is that he is now trying to get Ice – T to purchase them or else he is going to give them to the media. Now, we didn’t go to law school, so we looked up the meaning of the word BLACKMAIL which states; “To extort money from (a person) by the use of threats.” Just saying.

If Ice-T wants to end this, he should just let the guy give the stuff to the media. At that point it’s out there, AP.9  has no further leverage and Ice-T can go back to living his life without this nonsense. As for Mrs. T, she should have thought about all of this before she allegedly posed for said pictures. Oh and AP.9 way to stay classy,sir!

This video is of Pam Nikki Baker who confirms that the pictures do exist in a recent interview with Vlad TV  .

