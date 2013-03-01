Ross Get’s 24 Hour NYPD Protection Like A Bawse!!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

So, it’s not just gangsters, drugs, chicken wing spots and discernible man breasts with this guy now huh? According to Spin Magazine Rick Ross is currently in New York City and is receiving 24 hour round the clock protection from the NYPD. Wow, not sure if that would be considered “Bawse” in accordance with his own lyrics, but hey he wants to stay alive! You can’t really fault him for that!

However, maybe the moral to the story is this; if you are going to claim to be things that you aren’t, and build a reputation around things that you aren’t prepared to live out, then maybe you shouldn’t be too shocked when you get taken seriously, even if it’s deadly serious.

