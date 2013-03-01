CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Say What?! Grape Street Crips Team With Klansmen To Protest KKK Rally [VIDEO]

5 reads
Leave a comment

Taking “can’t we all just get along” to another level, members of the Grape Street Crips gang in Memphis have joined with members of Ku Klux Klan to protest a planned KKK rally in Memphis on March 30th, reports ABC24.com.

Protest organizer, Dajuan Horton, said that the purpose of the counter-protest is to meet racism with non-violence:

“The first thing I was thinking was the largest rally you’ve even seen and you’re telling us about it. You’re sending the first blow, we’re not throwing blows we’re going to dodge that one and hug you.”

After seeing a YouTube video of Horton outlining his vision of solidarity with the Ku Klux Klan,  Bradley Jenkins, the Imperial Wizard for the United Klan of America, vowed to join his cause:

“We will stand resolute with the citizens of Memphis and this young man and anyone in town, no matter what color they be, because hate and racism has no place,” he said.

“This young man and the people of the community do not need to fear the Klan coming. People making accusations that thousands of Klansmen are coming to fill the streets of your town – that’s one little man speaking for many got

to stop,” he said. “Don’t be fooled. They’re fooling the media, everybody these folks saying they’re Klan, they’re not Klan.”

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

Jenkins claims that the march, allegedly to protest the renaming of parks that currently honor known racists and Klansmen, is self-serving and not in the Klan’s best interest:

“The Ku Klux Klan stands for not self but others. How can that be for others arguing over the name of a park inside of a city that made the decision to rename it? That is the community’s prerogative.”

Edward, a member of the Loyal White Knights, the Klan group planning the rally, said they have no plans of terrorizing the town, but that White people must unapologetically stand up for their rights.

Watch the news report below:

Say What?! Grape Street Crips Team With Klansmen To Protest KKK Rally [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Gangs , Grape Street Crips , Ku Klux Klan

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fly Chick Friday Featuring Dana Chanel
 2 days ago
07.05.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: We’ve Never Seen Yung Joc This…
 5 days ago
07.02.19
15 Year Old Atlanta Native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff…
 6 days ago
07.02.19
The Gang Is Back With A Slight Twist…
 6 days ago
07.02.19
Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough…
 6 days ago
07.02.19
Samuel L Jackson And Jake Gyllenhaal REFUSE To…
 6 days ago
07.02.19
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Resurfaced Homophobic Tweets
 6 days ago
07.02.19
Softball Player Hosts Summer Program For Youth In…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
13-Year-Old Bakery Owner Michael Platt Uses His Business…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Black Entrepreneurs Raise $8 Million For Barbershop-Focused App
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Sonny Digital And Quez Talk Black Goat 2,…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Ricco Barrino Opens Up About His Son Being…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Pharrell Williams Vows To Give 114 Harlem High…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
#BossMoves: Meek Mill Named Co-Owner Of The Sports…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Serena Williams Becomes Second Black Woman Tennis Player…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Tyla Yaweh Says Being Homeless Was One Of…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close