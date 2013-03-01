Say What?! Grape Street Crips Team With Klansmen To Protest KKK Rally [VIDEO]

Taking “can’t we all just get along” to another level, members of the Grape Street Crips gang in Memphis have joined with members of Ku Klux Klan to protest a planned KKK rally in Memphis on March 30th, reports ABC24.com.

Protest organizer, Dajuan Horton, said that the purpose of the counter-protest is to meet racism with non-violence:

“The first thing I was thinking was the largest rally you’ve even seen and you’re telling us about it. You’re sending the first blow, we’re not throwing blows we’re going to dodge that one and hug you.”

After seeing a YouTube video of Horton outlining his vision of solidarity with the Ku Klux Klan, Bradley Jenkins, the Imperial Wizard for the United Klan of America, vowed to join his cause:

“We will stand resolute with the citizens of Memphis and this young man and anyone in town, no matter what color they be, because hate and racism has no place,” he said. “This young man and the people of the community do not need to fear the Klan coming. People making accusations that thousands of Klansmen are coming to fill the streets of your town – that’s one little man speaking for many got to stop,” he said. “Don’t be fooled. They’re fooling the media, everybody these folks saying they’re Klan, they’re not Klan.”

Jenkins claims that the march, allegedly to protest the renaming of parks that currently honor known racists and Klansmen, is self-serving and not in the Klan’s best interest:

“The Ku Klux Klan stands for not self but others. How can that be for others arguing over the name of a park inside of a city that made the decision to rename it? That is the community’s prerogative.”

Edward, a member of the Loyal White Knights, the Klan group planning the rally, said they have no plans of terrorizing the town, but that White people must unapologetically stand up for their rights.

Watch the news report below:

