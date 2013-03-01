CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Juicy & Gary Wit Da Tea Sing “The Boy Is Mine” By Brandy & Monica [EXCLUSIVE]

3 reads
Leave a comment

Juicy got a little help from Gary Wit Da Tea for her song of the week! Listen to Juicy and Gary Wit Da Tea’s hilarious version of “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica and hear Juicy’s Song of the Week live every Thursday on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Text “Rickey” To 80185 For Breaking News

RELATED: Juicy Puts Icing On Rihanna’s “Birthday Cake” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: Juicy Show Rihanna How To “Talk That Talk” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Juicy & Gary Wit Da Tea Sing “The Boy Is Mine” By Brandy & Monica [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Brandy , Gary Wit Da Tea , juicy , Monica , music

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fly Chick Friday Featuring Dana Chanel
 2 days ago
07.05.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: We’ve Never Seen Yung Joc This…
 5 days ago
07.02.19
15 Year Old Atlanta Native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff…
 6 days ago
07.02.19
The Gang Is Back With A Slight Twist…
 6 days ago
07.02.19
Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough…
 6 days ago
07.02.19
Samuel L Jackson And Jake Gyllenhaal REFUSE To…
 6 days ago
07.02.19
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Resurfaced Homophobic Tweets
 6 days ago
07.02.19
Softball Player Hosts Summer Program For Youth In…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
13-Year-Old Bakery Owner Michael Platt Uses His Business…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Black Entrepreneurs Raise $8 Million For Barbershop-Focused App
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Sonny Digital And Quez Talk Black Goat 2,…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Ricco Barrino Opens Up About His Son Being…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Pharrell Williams Vows To Give 114 Harlem High…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
#BossMoves: Meek Mill Named Co-Owner Of The Sports…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Serena Williams Becomes Second Black Woman Tennis Player…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Tyla Yaweh Says Being Homeless Was One Of…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close