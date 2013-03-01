CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did 50 Cent Stop “Starter Wives” Reality Show? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Remember that new reality show “Starter Wives”? Gary Wit Da Tea tells us the reason the show was pulled after only being on the air for a few weeks was because of 50 Cent! 50 Cent’t baby’s mother was originally cast on the show, listen to  Gary’s Tea in the audio below to hear how 50 takes credit for the showing ending, calling it “trashy”! 

Gary's Tea

