Def Jam’s B. Smyth Coming to the DFW- Win A Chance To Meet Him!!! [VIDEO]

A lil About B. Smyth…

It’s hard to quantify “That Thing”. But you know when you see it, and when you hear it too. Star power is funny like that. It’s an elusive quality that demands the attention of all those in it’s presence. It’s deeper than fame, deeper than fortune. No song-writer can gift it, dance instructor teach it, or media coach train it. You either have it, or you don’t. B. Smyth has it.

Steeped in the tradition of modern pop R&B, in the direct lineage of folks like Usher and Chris Brown (who he names as professional inspirations), B. Smyth is a star, clearly. “I mean, I know I still have a lot to prove, but there’s no question to me that I am going do it,” says the 19 year-old Ft. Lauderdale, Florida native when asked about sitting on the precipice of success. “I won’t be happy until I’m in the number one spot, on Billboard, at the Grammys, all that. That’s how confident I am in the music I’m making and show that I put on.”

And what a show it is. One look at the gymnastic feats that he pulls off at his shows, or in the video for his major label debut, “Leggo,” featuring 2Chainz, and that much is obvious. “I really think it’s about providing a total experience,” he says of laboriously choreographed dance routines. “That’s why I train and practice so much and push myself to get it perfect.” And the proof is in the pudding, and the results are obvious in views. In 6 short weeks the newly signed Motown artist has racked up over 1.3 million YouTube views. No short order for a guy who hasn’t even hit 20.

A high school athlete, with an eye for style (and the ladies, apparently), who turned his attention to music towards the end of school, Smyth discovered his love for music fairly late in his adolescence. “I could always sing, but it wasn’t really cool to be guy singing,” he says smiling. At the time, like most male teens, he was listening to more hip-hop than R&B. “So I just kept it to myself. Then one day my mom caught me singing in the shower and the cat was out of the bag.”

From there Smyth took his skill to the stage and started competing in local talent shows. And winning. “I had looked at the kids that were in the shows and I though, ‘I can do better that.” And he did. Shortly thereafter he began taking his burgeoning craft more seriously. “I just started writing and making songs, and I saw the reaction that I was getting, so I kept going,” he explains. When ask what reaction exactly he’s talking about he chuckles and looks at the floor. “You know, the girls….” Oh yes, the girls.

However, eventually he sought to broaden his audience beyond the lovely ladies of his high school and began writing his own songs and uploading covers of songs by artists like Usher and Frank Ocean to YouTube. “I would just challenge myself to write every day,” says Smyth, who takes an active role in the creation of all his music. “But I also wanted to show that I could be competitive with everyone else out there, so that’s why I focused on the covers at the same time.”

Within a month B. Smyth was the talk of industry A&Rs, and being actively courted by a number of labels. “I took a lot of meetings,” he says of his whirlwind courting, “But when I spoke to Barry Weiss, and I looked at his resume and the artists he’s broken during his career, it was just clear that Motown was the perfect home for me.”

Within no time B. Smyth’s deal was inked and he was on the road, performing for increasingly large crowds. “It was tough at first, I can’t lie,” the young star concedes. “But every show I did, whether I was the first opener or right before the headliner, I got better. And it didn’t hurt that “Leggo” started getting airplay on the radio. It’s tough when you’re doing a record no one’s heard, but once you get in front of that first audience that knows your song and want to hear it? Wow, there’s nothing like that. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Concurrently B. Smyth began crafting his presently untitled debut album. “I’ve been working on the road and all over really,” he says. “It can be a grind, to be away from your family and your friends, but this is the life I signed up for.” However, it’s not like he’s alone on this journey. The recording of Smyth’s debut has brought him into collaboration with the cream of the crop. “Man, I’ve been in the studio with everyone,” he says. “So many great producers and so many great song writers, but it’s been a process. You really have to put in the work to get those great records.

When asked about his ambitions for the album, B. Smyth doesn’t hesitate in saying, “To have the number one album in the country.” When it’s explained that the question was actually in regard to his artistic ambitions, he laughs coyly. “Oh, just to have fun and feel good. I’m 19 right now and I’m living my dream, so I just want an album that reflects that. It’ll have some deeper things, too, but mostly I want to make this first album one that makes you feel good.”

And if his electric single is any indication of the infectious, upbeat direction he’s moving in, there’s no question that he will accomplish his mission. “’Leggo’ is just the beginning,” he says with boyish confidence. “I’m going to be here for a while.”

And sitting across from him, knowing full well that he’s obviously got That Thing, it’s hard to argue otherwise.

