CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Rihanna Gets Restraining Order Against Home Intruder

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rihanna has gotten a restraining order against an obsessed fan who tried to break into her LA home last week. TMZ is reporting that the judge just issued a temporary restraining order, prohibiting Steveland Barrow from coming within 100 yards of all things Rihanna.

The 25-year-old star took swift action and filed legal documents claiming she feared for her safety.

MUST READ: Chris Brown Says Hitting Rihanna Is Greatest Regret + Planning Summer Wedding?

Barrow was arrested last Thursday after breaking into the home of Rihanna’s neighbor.Barrow believed the home he entered was Rihanna’s and told the authorities he was invited in. He allegedly slept in the bed he thought was Rihanna’s and stole property from the home. But the story doesn’t end there… According to Rihanna’s lawyer, Barrow has been released from custody and is nowhere to be found.

This isn’t the first attempt at a break-in at one of the singer’s homes. Rihanna was apparently subjected to another forced entry last December, when a fan attempted to enter her Barbados holiday villa.

Sounds like RiRi needs extra security!

Rihanna Gets Restraining Order Against Home Intruder was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

rihanna

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 23 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close