No More Driving Dirty in Dallas…They are Watching You!

Be careful cause all they gotta do is scan your plate, they will know if you are a wanted man/woman and can find out where you were at any given time! Happening in Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine and Arlington!

Dallas police are keeping their eye on you.

The city is ready to implement new technology that scans license plates to let officers find out if you’re wanted by the law.

The City Council approved the readers last month.

At the Council’s Public Safety Committee, police reported where the stationary cameras will be installed. The 14 cameras will be in ten targeted high-crime areas of Dallas initially.

The other 14 will be mounted on police cars.

