‘Basketball Wives’ Stars Suzy Ketcham & Kenya Bell Get Into Fight

‘Basketball Wives’ Kenya Moore & Suzy Ketcham threw down last week, and you won’t believe what these two were fighting over? Wait for it……Meatballs!! Yeah you read that right!!

TMZ reports that a fight between the two ladies happened at a restaurant in LA and was caught on tape.The ladies are currently taping season 5 of Basketball Wives. Kenya was fired from the show last year but brought back to this season to settler her ‘beef’ with Suzie.

The brawl took place after Suzie threw her plate of meatballs across the table to hit Kenya. Sources say Kenya came after Suzie swinging. Both ladies were physical. Producers stepped in and broke up the fight. According to the sources Evelyn Lozada and Tami Roman walked away from the scene and wanted no part of the action. (Smart move!)

Police were not called to the scene.

Another day, another girfight!

