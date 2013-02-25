Quvenzhané Wallis Fist Pump And More Oscars 2013 GIFS

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @JLBarrow

The 85th Academy Awards happened to tonight. Seth McFarlane, the creator of “Family Guy,” was the host and a lot of people won stuff (you can find out who did HERE).

But the real winners are those of us who get to see the three-hour plus spectacle in nice, 3-second bites like these. Thanks to folks HERE, HERE and HERE we’re able to bring you “Gif Basket” of the best motion pictures from The Oscars 2013.

Evidently, Quvenzhane Wallis’ parents have been letting her stay up to watch re-runs of “The Arsenio Hall Show” on Netflix.

Sandra Bullock, the highest paid actress in the world at $56 Million, opens her tax returns instead of the Oscar envelope by mistake.

Jeremy Renner and Samuel L. Jackson find out the nudie of “Avengers” cast member Scarlett Johansson is in the envelope.

Paul Rudd lets Melissa McCarthy get a whiff of his “Sex Panther” cologne.

Naomi Watts being reminded that we all saw her boobs in “21 Grams.”

McFarlane’s furry alter-ego “Ted” making his bid for the Post-Oscars orgy.

Kerry Washington getting GIF-bombed by a woman in a tuxedo.

Jennifer Lawrence won Best Actress for “Silver Linings Playbook,” but took a tumble right out of the Michelle Williams playbook on her way to the podium.

