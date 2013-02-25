CLOSE
Boy Or Girl? Kim And Kanye Finally Find Out

Rumor has it, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a baby girl! The couple (who announced their love affair in April 2012 and followed up with pregnancy news in December 2012) will welcome little Kimye this July.

“They’re over the moon!” a source close to the first-time parents-to-be tells Us Weekly. “Kanye always wanted a girl.”

There’s no doubt that she’ll be spoiled beyond belief and probably the best or worst dressed kid on the block depending on who selects her onesies that day.

Boy Or Girl? Kim And Kanye Finally Find Out was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

