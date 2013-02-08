CLOSE
Universal Records to Release Hip-Hop Classics on Cassette Tape for Prison Inmates

They plan to re-release albums from Biggie, Jay-Z, 50 Cent & Young Jeezy plus others!! That’s whats up!!

According to HipHopDX

It appears that a number of Hip Hop classics will soon be made available on cassette tape format.

According to a recent press release, Universal Records has signed a deal with Sendapackage.com to release a number of classic Hip Hop LPs in cassette tape format. The deal will help provide prison inmates with access to new and old music.

