Cleveland Stripper Falls 15-Feet To Her Death During Lap Dance

Cleveland stripper Lauren Block, 22, fell 15-feet to her death giving a customer a lap dance at a strip club in the city’s Flats District, reports ABC9.com.

Block’s family released the following statement :

“We would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support and prayers for Lauren. She has passed away but is an organ donor, and we hope this will enable her to save many lives and live on through others. We would like to express our gratitude to the staff at MetroHealth. They worked tirelessly to do all they could to save her life. We ask that the media respect our privacy during this difficult time. We know that she’s in God’s hands.”

According to the man receiving the lap dance, Block attempted an intricate jump/dance move and went head first over the balcony, where she she lay unmoving on the floor.

