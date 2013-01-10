CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Cleveland Stripper Falls 15-Feet To Her Death During Lap Dance

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lauren Block

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook.com

Cleveland stripper Lauren Block, 22, fell 15-feet to her death giving a customer a lap dance at a strip club in the city’s Flats District, reports ABC9.com.

Block’s family released the following statement :

“We would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support and prayers for Lauren. She has passed away but is an organ donor, and we hope this will enable her to save many lives and live on through others.  We would like to express our gratitude to the staff at MetroHealth. They worked tirelessly to do all they could to save her life. We ask that the media respect our privacy during this difficult time. We know that she’s in God’s hands.”

According to the man receiving the lap dance, Block attempted an intricate jump/dance move and went head first over the balcony, where she she lay unmoving on the floor.

Read more at ABC 9.

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

SEE ALSO:

Alabama White Supremacist Charged For Plot To Blow Up Black Classmates [VIDEO]

Cleveland Stripper Falls 15-Feet To Her Death During Lap Dance was originally published on newsone.com

Cleveland News

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 7 hours ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 9 hours ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 10 hours ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 10 hours ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 11 hours ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 16 hours ago
02.16.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 16 hours ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 18 hours ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 18 hours ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 2 days ago
02.15.19
#StyleCrush: Natasha Ndlovu Is The Fashion Muse You…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
The Rewind: Lost In The Fire & A…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
21 Savage In First Interview Since ICE Arrest:…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B and Bruno Mars New Song
 2 days ago
02.15.19
MLK Parada 2018
MLK Parade
 2 days ago
02.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close