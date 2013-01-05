CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton Top Gallup’s 2012 Most Admired List

0 reads
Leave a comment

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton Top Gallup’s 2012 Most Admired List

A recent USA Today/Gallup poll conducted in December has yielded results that should please supporters of both President Barack Obama (pictured right) and Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton (pictured). Obama and Clinton top the poll’s Most Admired Man and Woman lists respectively for 2012, gaining the former First Lady the distinction of being the most-admired woman in Gallup’s history.

RELATED:  How Will Obama Handle Gun Control?

Secretary Clinton has been the Gallup poll’s most-admired woman for 11 years running now, outpacing current First Lady Michelle Obama by a large margin at second place. President Obama outpaced his competition as well, with celebrated international figure Nelson Mandela ranked right behind him.

The results of the poll, conducted between the dates of Dec. 19-22, were based on an open-ended question that asked the surveyed Americans to name the man and woman they most admire in the world without prodding. The data was culled from 1,038 surveyed adults aged 18 and older and living in the United States, including the District of Columbia.

Other notables in the Men’s top 10 included former President Bill Clinton, Sen. John McCain, and Pope Benedict XVI. Top names in the Women’s list include Oprah Winfrey, Condoleezza Rice, and Sarah Palin. Gallup noted that the 2012 Men’s list did not include anyone from the world of business, considering in 2011 Donald Trump and Warren Buffet both made the cut.

SEE ALSO: What’s Stopping Black Students’ Success?

The current poll numbers could amount to a souring view of the wealthy, as humanitarians and those in government figured prominently on both lists. Last year’s list also featured a stronger Republican presence, considering the primaries were underway ahead of Mitt Romney’s eventual nomination as the GOP candidate.

Although Clinton’s dominance is noteworthy, 2012 marks the fifth year President Obama has been atop the Men’s list as well.

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton Top Gallup’s 2012 Most Admired List was originally published on newsone.com

Barack Obama , Hillary Clinton

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 9 hours ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 10 hours ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 11 hours ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 11 hours ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 12 hours ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 17 hours ago
02.16.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 17 hours ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 19 hours ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 19 hours ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 2 days ago
02.15.19
#StyleCrush: Natasha Ndlovu Is The Fashion Muse You…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
The Rewind: Lost In The Fire & A…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
21 Savage In First Interview Since ICE Arrest:…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B and Bruno Mars New Song
 2 days ago
02.15.19
MLK Parada 2018
MLK Parade
 2 days ago
02.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close