Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton Top Gallup’s 2012 Most Admired List

A recent USA Today/Gallup poll conducted in December has yielded results that should please supporters of both President Barack Obama (pictured right) and Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton (pictured). Obama and Clinton top the poll’s Most Admired Man and Woman lists respectively for 2012, gaining the former First Lady the distinction of being the most-admired woman in Gallup’s history.

Secretary Clinton has been the Gallup poll’s most-admired woman for 11 years running now, outpacing current First Lady Michelle Obama by a large margin at second place. President Obama outpaced his competition as well, with celebrated international figure Nelson Mandela ranked right behind him.

The results of the poll, conducted between the dates of Dec. 19-22, were based on an open-ended question that asked the surveyed Americans to name the man and woman they most admire in the world without prodding. The data was culled from 1,038 surveyed adults aged 18 and older and living in the United States, including the District of Columbia.

Other notables in the Men’s top 10 included former President Bill Clinton, Sen. John McCain, and Pope Benedict XVI. Top names in the Women’s list include Oprah Winfrey, Condoleezza Rice, and Sarah Palin. Gallup noted that the 2012 Men’s list did not include anyone from the world of business, considering in 2011 Donald Trump and Warren Buffet both made the cut.

The current poll numbers could amount to a souring view of the wealthy, as humanitarians and those in government figured prominently on both lists. Last year’s list also featured a stronger Republican presence, considering the primaries were underway ahead of Mitt Romney’s eventual nomination as the GOP candidate.

Although Clinton’s dominance is noteworthy, 2012 marks the fifth year President Obama has been atop the Men’s list as well.

