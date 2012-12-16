WHEN ‘MAKING IT RAIN’ GOES WRONG: TREY SONGZ ARRESTED!!!

Oh come on Trey! So…apparently Trey had an album release party back in August and it’s coming back to bite him in the butt. He was “popping bandz” at a stripper and she alleged that some of the money hit her in the eye.

The initial report went something like this,

“Tremaine Neverson, did throw a sum of United States currency at the complainant and said sum of United States currency struck the complainant’s left eye causing substantial pain to her left eye.”

For this to have happened back in August and the media is just hearing about it now..Trey has a great team around him. Keep them Trey, and next time keep your money too because now he has an order of protection against him and has to go back to court for it in February.

Story developing…

