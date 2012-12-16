President Obama Is Teary-Eyed During Briefing Of Connecticut School Shooting (VIDEO)

20 Children, 6 Adults. I’m so sad. All I could do was pick up my son from school and give him massive amount of hugs and kisses. It’s the time for GOD to enter our school system again. We must put prayer back in school.

“Our hearts are broken for the parents of the survivors for as blessed as they are to have their children home tonight, their children’s innocence has been torn from them too soon”.

“I know there is not a parent in America who doesn’t feel the same overwhelming grief that I do. The majority of those that died today were children, beautiful little kids between five and ten years old. They had their entire lives ahead of them: birthdays, graduations, weddings, kids of their own.”