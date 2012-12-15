CLOSE
Raising The Bar
#RAISINGTHEBAR: Jkruz W/ Young Black – “FULL OF DAT DRANK”!!

Do you think you have what it takes to become the next celebrity?

97.9 The Beat DFW is looking for Dallas/Ft. Worth Artists to feature on JKruz’s weekly series “Raising The Bar”!

Submit your clean, cleared and radio ready track for consideration to raisingthebardfw@gmail.com or submit your music online @ www.thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed on www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.

SPONSORED BY: www.Dallasweekly.com & shot by www.crazietv.com

Gutta Child

@youngblack214

Voted number 1 artist and producer of the year. Also a very successful business man and nominated for an SEA AWARD.

Dallas tx · http://WWW.Facebook.com/guttachild

YOU KNOW THE NAME AND YOU’VE HEARD HIS NUMEROUS HITS IN THE CLUBS THE STREETS AND THE RADIO!!! CHECK OUT THE INTERVIEW BELOW AS I CATCH UP WITH BLACK AND SEE WHAT HE’S GOT COMING UP!!!

CHECK OUT THE INTERVIEW BELOW:

CHECK OUT HIS NEW JOINT BELOW:

Young Black Ft. Lil Ronny MothaF – She Say She Love Me

 

