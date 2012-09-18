Divas At War: Nicki Minaj & Mariah Carey Go At It On “American Idol”

You cannot have two divas in one room! Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj are proving that two queens in one room cannot rule the kingdom. The “American Idol” judges are at each other’s throats and the auditions have just begun. According to TMZ:

Mariah and Nick went at it during the first “A.I.” taping Sunday in NYC. When Nicki started critiquing a contestant, Mariah would interrupt — not once, but many times. Each time Mariah interrupted, Nicki fought back by loudly talking over Mariah. One “A.I.” spy said Mariah and Nicki tried to cover their disdain for each other but everyone saw through it, adding, “These girls just don’t like each other.”

Mariah recently said there was no tension between herself and the Barbie rapper.

