Tameka Raymond To Appeal Custody Battle Decision

Tameka Raymond lost primary custody of her two children to ex-husband Usher Raymond Friday, but plans to appeal the decision after she has found new information regarding the performers’ lawyer’s relationship with the judge who oversaw the case.

According to TMZ: Tameka feels the “ruling was unfair” and “Usher’s lawyer’s law firm threw an election fundraiser back in 2008 for the judge who presided over the trial.”

