Nene Leakes Shows Off Granddaughter [PHOTO]

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes is now a grandmother of a cute little girl. The 44-year old reality star star proudly showed off her granddaughter Bri’asia for the first time in the new issue of In Touch, in which she also revealed that her son Bryson initially kept the pregnancy from her.

Nene reveals to the mag it was only when she bumped into her 22-year-old son’s girlfriend Ashley Hill, 21, that she realized the two were keeping a secret:

‘I only found out about everything because I ran into Ashley when she was more than six months along,’ she told In Touch.

‘I said, “You look pregnant.” And she said, “Hasn’t Bryson told you?” But he hadn’t because he knew that I wouldn’t approve of him having a child so young.

‘I didn’t feel like he was ready for such a big responsibility,’ she said.

‘I was his age when I had him, so I know how tough it is. I didn’t want him to make the same mistakes that I did. I needed to let it sink in.’

Now that baby Bri’asia has arrived, NeNe says she cannot be happier.

‘I always wanted to have a girl,’ she told the magazine, ‘and now I have one! She’s just adorable.’

Congratulations!

